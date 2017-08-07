The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
07 August 2017 Last Updated at 3:36 pm Society

Dahi Handi Festival: 14 Years Age Restriction, No Limit On Height Of Human Pyramid

Mumbai
Dahi Handi Festival: 14 Years Age Restriction, No Limit On Height Of Human Pyramid
File Photo/Representational Image
Dahi Handi Festival: 14 Years Age Restriction, No Limit On Height Of Human Pyramid
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Bombay High Court today accepted Maharashtra government's statement that it would not allow children below the age of 14 years to participate in the 'Dahi Handi' festival.

A division bench of Justices B R Gavai and M S Karnik, however, refused to impose restrictions on the height of human pyramid formations during the festival.

"It is not for the high court to impose restrictions on the age of the participants and height of the pyramids as this falls exclusively in the domain of the state legislature," Justice Gavai said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We accept the statement made by the state government that it would ensure children below 14 years of age would not participate in the Dahi Handi festival," the judge said.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, told the court that as per the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, children below 14 years of age will not be allowed to participate in the festival since the government had in August last year declared 'Dahi Handi' as an adventure sport.

The court was today hearing two petitions filed by city residents, raising concerns over the participation of minors in the festival and lack of safety measures, due to which several untoward incidents occur.

In 2014, the high court had passed an order saying children below the age of 18 years cannot participate in the festival, and had also imposed a height restriction of 20 ft for the pyramids.

The state government had then appealed in the Supreme Court, which on August 1 this year referred the matter back to the high court directing it to hear the petitions afresh.

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (11 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Mumbai Festivals Society
Next Story : Al-Jazeera Denounces Israel's Decision To Shut Its Bureau
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters