CWC Report Says Major Rivers In Uttar Pradesh Overflowing After Heavy Rains

With several parts of Uttar Pradesh receiving heavy rains, major rivers including Ganga have started rising while Ghaghra and Sharda are flowing above the danger mark at some places, officials said.

According to a report of the Central Water Commission (CWC), River Sharda is flowing above the danger mark at Shardanagar (Kheri) and at red mark in Pallia Kalan (Kheri), while River Ghagra is flowing above the danger mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ayodhya (Faizabad) and Turtipar (Ballia).

Advertisement opens in new window

Other rivers which have been rising include Ganga at Fatehgarh, Gumtia (Kannauj), Chhatnag (Allahabad), Mirzapur and Ballia while Yamuna is rising in Etawah, Naini (Allahabad). Gomti is rising in Lucknow, Sitapur and Jaunpur.

Similarly River Rapti is rising in Shravasti, Balrampur, Gorakhpur, Kwano in Gonda and Basti while Burhi Rapti in Siddharth Nagar and Mahrajganj.

Heavy rains have lashed some parts of the state with Birdghat (Gorakhpur) recording 130.4 mm, Basti 90 mm, Mahrajganj 78.2 mm, rainfall today, the CWC report said.

The Met office here said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers have occurred at many places in the eastern region and at a few places in the western districts of Uttar Pradesh.