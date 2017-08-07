The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
09 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:15 am National

CRPF Jawan Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir's Tral Area

Srinagar
CRPF Jawan Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir's Tral Area
FILE-AP PHOTO/DAR YASIN

A CRPF jawan was injured in a grenade attack by militants on a security forces' camp in Tral area of Pulwama district in Kashmir, police said today.

The ultras fired a UBGL grenade at a joint camp of CRPF and police at Aribal in Tral town at 10.30 pm yesterday, a police official said.

He said a CRPF constable was injured in the grenade explosion. He was taken to a hospital here and the doctors said his condition was stable.

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack which came on the first death anniversary of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani.

READ MORE IN:
Kashmir Indian Army National
Next Story : Islamic State On Backfoot: Mosul Victory Announcement 'Imminent', Says US General
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters