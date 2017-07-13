Court To Consider On July 26 Defamation Plea Against Arvind Kejriwal
A city court on Thursday, reserved order on a plea of a BJP youth wing leader seeking one rupee compensation from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh, claiming he was projected as the person who had assaulted former minister Kapil Mishra.
Additional Senior Civil Judge V K Gautam heard the arguments of the counsel for the plaintiff and listed the matter for consideration on the point of issuing notice on the next date of hearing on July 26.
Ankit Bhardwaj, a state executive member of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), had earlier filed a criminal defamation petition against the AAP leaders for "wrongly taking" his name in the media by describing him as the person who had assaulted Mishra on May 10.
"That the plaintiff (Bhardwaj) assesses the damages at Rs one crore but has no knowledge of any valuable assets of the defendants (Kejriwal and Singh). So the plaintiff limits his claim to Rs 1," the civil suit filed through advocate Yogesh Swaroop and D D Sharma, appearing for Bhardwaj, said.
The plea said that due to the publication of "false and defamatory" remarks and statements of Kejriwal and Singh, the reputation of Bhardwaj has been tarnished in the minds of party leaders, relatives, friends and public at large, whosoever has seen the news.
The remarks were "deliberately made with a malafide intention" to defame the plaintiff and it was also "re-tweeted by defendant no. 2 (Kejriwal) from his twitter account," it said.
It further said that the person who attacked Mishra was apprehended at the spot and the incident as well as his arrest has been captured and broadcast in a single sequel.
It also claimed that the person apprehended at the spot has claimed that he was an AAP volunteer.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India Responds To China's Offer On Kashmir Issue
- Pak Says Considering Visa For Kulbhushan Jadhav's Mother, India Says 'No Progress'
- Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo Dies In Chinese Custody
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Myanmar Unlikely to Support India on Border Dispute with China: Chinese Media
- CBI Recovers Rs 3.5 Crore Cash, 5 Kg Gold From Income Tax Official's Residence
- Gorkhaland Demand Is 'Well-Deserved', Says Subramanian Swamy
- Kerala: Dileep Developed Grudge Against Actress for Revealing His Private Life to His Former Wife
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment