Mumbai Court Allows Malegaon Blast Accused To Use Laptops In Jail
In a rare order, a Mumbai court hearing the 2008 Malegaon blast case today allowed some of the accused to use laptops inside the prison for work related to the case.
They won't be able to access the Internet, though. "The court allowed an application moved by four accused after we said we had no objection subject to some strict conditions," said special prosecutor Avinash Rasal.
Accused Rakesh Dhawde, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni and Dayanand Pandey had requested the court to allow them to use laptops inside the Arthur Road jail here.
The court, however, imposed several conditions, Rasal said.
Among other things, the accused cannot access Internet on laptops, and must use them only for preparation of the case.
They would be able to use the laptops only during a specific time allotted by the jail authorities, the prosecutor added.
The laptops will have to be handed back to jail officials every evening; the court directed the jailer to preserve hard disks of the machines for three years after the completion of the trial.
Six people were killed and nearly 100 injured when a bomb strapped to a motorbike exploded at Malegaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra on September 29, 2008.
Twelve people, including Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Army officer Prasad Purohit were arrested in the case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
The National Investigation Agency, which took over the probe at a later stage, gave a clean chit to Thakur who was released on bail earlier this year.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Govt Calls For An All-Party Meet
- Man Thrashed For Carrying 'Beef' In Nagpur, 4 Detained
- NGT Declares ‘No-Development Zone’ Near Ganga
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Myanmar Unlikely to Support India on Border Dispute with China: Chinese Media
- CBI Recovers Rs 3.5 Crore Cash, 5 Kg Gold From Income Tax Official's Residence
- Gorkhaland Demand Is 'Well-Deserved', Says Subramanian Swamy
- Kerala: Dileep Developed Grudge Against Actress for Revealing His Private Life to His Former Wife
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment