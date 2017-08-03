The Newswire
Congress Protests In Bengaluru Against IT Raid On Karnataka Power Minister

Bengaluru
The Congress today staged a protest in Bengaluru against the income tax department on Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar.

The income tax department on Wednesday conducted a raid at the residence of Karnataka Power Minister Shivakumar and a private resort in Bengaluru where 44 Congress lawmakers from Gujarat are staying.

The raid was also carried out at the residence of Shivakumar's father-in-law today.

The Congress on Wednesday created ruckus in both the Houses of Parliament after the IT raid and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central Government was indulging in political witch-hunt just to defeat Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

Raising the matter in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Anand Sharma had said it is now becoming a trend of the Government to blatantly misuse powers of the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dubbed IT raids as 'undemocratic'.

However, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denied that the IT raid has any links with Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

(ANI)

