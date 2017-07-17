Congress Needs To Check 'Mental Balance', Says Shiv Sena For Nominating GopalKrishna Gandhi
The Shiv Sena on Monday tore into the Congress for nominating Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the post of Vice-President of India and said the party needs to get their 'mental balance' checked after taking this decision.
"I just want to ask her that on what basis, the Congress has nominated Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the post of the Vice-President. He is the same man, who advocated for the mercy plea for Mumbai serial blast conspirator Yakub Memon," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI.
"If they want Gopalkrishna Gandhi to hold a Constitutional position of the nation, then it is important to get their 'mental balance' checked," he added.
He even said the Congress should understand that nominating Gopalkrishna, who backed Memon, is like going against the nation.
Raut also hit out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her remark on the President, saying that the presidential poll is a fight against "narrow-minded communal vision".
"Who is narrow minded, I want to ask Sonia Gandhi. What is the definition of narrow mindedness? She should forget about Presidential election. Ram Nath Govind will have historic victory," he said.
India is casting its vote today in the Presidential polls 2017.
The Opposition has nominated Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the post of Vice-President, but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is yet to announce the name of its candidate.
The Vice-President election is scheduled on will be held on August 5. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Can't Give More Chances To Deposit Old Notes: Govt To SC
- Voting Ends, All Eyes On Counting Day July 20
- Suspected LeT Militant From UP Held From Mumbai Airport
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- $621.5 Billion Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Liquor Ban In Bihar Hits TB Diagnosis: Reports
- Rupa Ganguly Should Reveal How Many Times She Was Raped In Bengal, Says TMC Minister
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment