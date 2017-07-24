Congress Moves Adjournment Motion Over CAG Report On Shortage Of Ammunition
Congress leader Ripun Bora on Monday filed an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha, following the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on shortage of arms and ammunition in the Army reserves.
The Member of Parliament from Assam gave notice of Suspension of Business under rule 267.
Bora sought cognizance citing the CAG report which states that the current stock of the Indian Army War wastage reserve ammunition can continue a war for only ten days.
According to Bora the CAG pointed out this deficiency in its report in 2013.
Bora has asserted that despite of three years of lapse no prominent action has been taken n the regard.
The CAG report shows that the defence ministry had prepared a plan of 16500 crore to fulfill deficiency in stock of arms and ammunition but has not been implemented yet.
(ANI)
