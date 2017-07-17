The Newswire
18 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:36 am Society

Congress Leader Rohit Tilak, Great-Grandson Of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Booked For Rape

Pune
Congress Leader Rohit Tilak, Great-Grandson Of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Booked For Rape
Congress leader Rohit Tilak, who is the great-grandson of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, has been booked for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her into "unnatural" sex, the police said.

The case was registered against him late last night.

Rohit is the great-grandson of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak and grandson of late Jayantrao Tilak, who was a senior Congress leader and member of Parliament.

The police said the 40-year-old complainant and Rohit knew each other for the last couple of years.

"The complainant alleged that Rohit repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her," said a police officer.

The police have slapped charges of rape, unnatural offences, voluntarily causing hurt, insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code on the Congress leader.

Rohit had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly polls from the Kasba Peth seat in Pune against the BJP's Girish Bapat.

Pune Rape Society
