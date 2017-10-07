Communal Goons Need to Be Watched: Karnataka CM

In the wake of the killings of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday said, the "communal goons" need to be strictly watched.



While addressing a press conference, after a review meeting with the state police department in Bengaluru, Siddaramaih said, "For the past two-three months some criminal incidents have taken place in Mangaluru. We have to keep a watch on the communal goondas. Some organisations have been involved."



The Karnataka CM said that the region is communally tensed.



"The people who disrupt communal harmony have not yet been arrested and I have suggested this to be done", he added.



He further said that perpetuators are being granted bail for serious offences and the police needs to be careful about it.



The Congress leader urged the police to be citizen friendly and incite fear of law inside the offenders.



Earlier on Saturday, RSS demanded an impartial probe on the death of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sharath.



RSS spokesperson Rajesh Parmar said Sharath's murder was the 12th such killing in Karnataka in the last four years.



"This increasing number of murders in Karnataka and other southern states are shocking and we want the Karnataka Government to take a strict and immediate action, so that the culprit is punished, law and order is maintained and a peaceful environment is provided for the social activists in Karnataka," he said.