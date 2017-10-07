CM Mamata Accuses Centre Of Smuggling Foreigners To Perpetrate Violence In West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the Centre of smuggling in foreigners from across the international border to perpetrate violence the state.

Banerjee asserted that the international border was for the Central government to look after, but the Centre instead was "opening the gates and letting outsiders enter the country to conspire and cause violence."

"You (Centre) had opened up the border and let them enter the state and now you are asking the state to submit report. It's because we are in the government that we have been able to keep the people calm despite such conspiracy against us," she claimed.

"Both the central and state governments are elected by the people. Then why is the central government conspiring against a state government? Why are they spreading lies against a state? I want an answer to this," Banerjee said while speaking at a programme here.

She also claimed her state was getting no cooperation from the Centre in any matter.

"I am very saddened to say that there has been non- cooperation from them (Centre). Despite the court order, no force has been deployed in Darjeeling," she added.

Reiterating that West Bengal has never supported division among people, the TMC supremo went on to accuse the Centre of doing so.

"We (West Bengal) do not want to create division among people. Delhi does that but not West Bengal. Delhi has to follow West Bengal in how to progress forward with every religion if they want to be in power," she said.

Banerjee also said a politics of dividing West Bengal was being played out and the BJP was behind it.

"Playing divisive politics in West Bengal will not be an easy task. We have a history of that. There have been people who are coming from outside the state and trying to instigate riots here," she said hinting at outsiders' hand in Darjeeling hills unrest and Baduria riots.

The BJP has been using social networking sites to spread lies using purported photographs in spreading riots in West Bengal, she further said.