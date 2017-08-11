The Newswire
Close To 81 Aadhaar Deactivated Till Date, Says Government

New Delhi
File Photo-Getty Images
The Unique Identification Authority of India has deactivated close to 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers till date, Minister of State for Electronics and IT P P Chaudhary said today.

"Till date, approximately 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. The state-, year- and reason-wise data is not maintained by the UIDAI," Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha today.

The Aadhaar numbers were deactivated for a number of reasons stated in Section 27 and 28 of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016.

"Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline," Chaudhary said.

He added that the regional offices of the UIDAI have authority to deactivate the Aadhaar numbers.

