The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
16 July 2017 Last Updated at 1:58 pm National

Close To 70 Tamil Nadu Farmers Detained Outside PM Modi's Residence

New Delhi
Close To 70 Tamil Nadu Farmers Detained Outside PM Modi's Residence
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

Scores of Tamil Nadu farmers, who had grabbed eyeballs with their unique protest earlier this year, today landed in the national capital to resume their agitation for loan waiver and drought-relief package.

Around 70 cultivators were, however, detained when they tried to stage a demonstration near the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. They were later taken to Parliament Street police station.

"Our demands were not met as promised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan. So we have decided to resume our protest for another 100 days," farmers' leader P Ayyakannu said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The farmers from the southern state have been demanding a drought relief package of Rs 40,000 crore, farm loan waiver and setting up of Cauvery Management Board by the Centre.

They will join an indefinite protest after their counterparts, taking part in 'Kisan Mukti Yatra', reach Jantar Mantar here on July 18.

The group led by Ayyakannu had in March staged novel protests by holding human skulls outside the prime minister's house, stripping naked outside the president's and drinking urine.

READ MORE IN:
Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Agriculture: Farmers' National
Next Story : Liquor Ban In Bihar Hits TB Diagnosis: Reports
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters