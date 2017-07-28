Close To 125 Films Denied Certification In 2016-17, Says Government

As many as 125 Indian and foreign films were either held or refused screening by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) during 2016-17, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore, in a written reply said that out of 125 films, 78 were Indian and the remaining were foreign.

As many as 153 films (94 Indian and 59 foreign) were held up or refused in 2015-16, while in 2014-15, the number was 156 (114 Indian and 42 foreign), he said.

During 2016-17, Rathore said that out of a total 19,532 films which had applied for the CBFC certification, 19,407 got the certificate.

He said the majority of the remaining films which made representation to 'Revising Committee' or 'Film Certification Appellate Tribunal' also got certification.

The Minister said that in case of a film being rejected by the CBFC, an appeal could be filed in the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, and "the Central government has no powers to intervene".

To another query, Rathore said that the rate of advertisement of the All India Radio for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly address 'Mann Ki Baat' is Rs 2 lakh for 10 seconds.

He also said as many as 33 editions of the address have been aired since the broadcast of first programme on October 3, 2014.

He said the programme is also aired in all regional languages and translated with the resources available with the All India Radio.

"Apart from a meagre amount for regional translation as per AIR’s fee structure, no significant expenditure is incurred," he added.

Rathore said as many as 38 clients, including various ministries, booked advertisements before and after the broadcast of the radio address since January 2015.