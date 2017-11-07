Class 4th Gujarat Textbook Defines 'Roza' An 'Infectious Disease That Causes Diarrhoea'
A class IV Hindi textbook of the the Gujarat State School Textbook Board has defined the Urdu word "roza," which denotes the fasting during the holy month of Ramzan, as "an infectious disease that causes diarrhoea."
The serious error figures in the glossary carried at the end of legendary writer Premchand's story "Idgah."
In this section, "roza" has been defined as "ek ghaatak tatha sankramak rog jisme dast aur kaai ati hai" (a dangerous and infectious disease entailing diarrhoea and vomiting)."
The bloomer, dubbed as a "printing error" by the textbook board Chairman Nitin Pethani, has been brought to light by education rights activists, who wanted it to be withdrawn as it hurt the religious sentiments of a section of people.
They said they will make a representation to the State Education secretary and GSSTB chairman seeking withdrawal of the textbook.
"We believe that the mistake is a deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments, especially of the minority community members. We had earlier brought to the notice of the authorities derogatory words used for Jesus Christ," said Mujahid Nafees, an activist.
Pethani, however, maintained that the mistake was a printing error that appeared in the current edition of the textbook even though its online version does not contain the error.
"The present book was introduced in 2015 but did not have any such error in the past. The printing error appeared in its current edition, of which 15,000 copies are in circulation," he said.
Earlier, a Hindi language textbook for class 9 had addressed Jesus Christ as demon by prefixing "haivaan" before his name, a blunder which had left the Christian community fuming.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Three Militants Killed In Encounter In Kashmir's Budgam
- It's Official: Ravi Shastri Is Team India Coach
- China to Downsize 2.3 Mn Strong Army to Under a Million
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Following India's Logic, Third Country's Army Could Enter Kashmir on Behalf of Pak, Says Chinese Media
- Hindus in Bengal Should Respond Like They Did in Gujarat, Says BJP MLA
- Amarnath Pilgrims Attack: God Gave Me Strength To Fight Terrorists, Says Bus Driver Salim Sheikh
- J&K: Seven Amarnath Pilgrims Killed By Militants, 19 Injured
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment