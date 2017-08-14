The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
14 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:05 pm International

Chinese Newspaper Warns Trump Could Trigger 'Trade War'

Beijing
Chinese Newspaper Warns Trump Could Trigger 'Trade War'
File Photo
Chinese Newspaper Warns Trump Could Trigger 'Trade War'
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A Chinese state newspaper has warned President Donald Trump "could trigger a trade war" if he goes ahead with plans to launch an investigation into whether China is stealing US technology.

In a commentary written by a researcher at a Commerce Ministry think tank, the China Daily said Trump's possible decision to launch an investigation, which an official says he will announce today, could "intensify tensions," especially over intellectual property.

The official told reporters on Saturday the president would order for his trade office to look into whether to launch an investigation under the Trade Act of 1975 of possible Chinse theft of US technology and intellectual property.

READ MORE IN:
Donald Trump China USA Diplomacy & Foreign Policy Trade International
Next Story : Maharasthra Suffers Big Revenue Loss Due to Property Undervaluation, Finds CAG
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters