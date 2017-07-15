China Will be Important Part of Discussion in Upcoming Parliament Session: Congress

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday asserted that apart from the impact of the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Kashmir and Darjeeling unrest, the issue of China will be an important part of the discussion in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Azad, after attending the all-party meeting called by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here, said that China is a matter of national security and hence, it should be discussed in both Houses of the parliament.

"We have raised our areas of concern and have also raised few issues on behalf of the entire Opposition. We will hold discussions on external as well as internal dimensions. This time China will form an important part of the discussion. We have said that the matter of China should be raised in the Parliament as this is not only the concern of the ruling party, but a matter of country's security as well," Azad said.

Further stressing on the issue, Azad said there is an ideological difference between the parties, but when it comes to the territorial integrity of the country, everybody has to stand united.

"We have also asked the ruling party to keep the doors of talks open in the matter of Kashmir, if not it will lead to political suffocation. We will raise the issues of increasing incidents of crime against women, textile workers strike after the rolling out of GST, flood condition in Assam and Darjeeling unrest," he said.

The all-party meeting was called by the ruling-government to seek the Opposition's support for the smooth conduct of proceedings in both the Houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Leaders of the NDA government will meet in the evening to chalk out their strategy to counter the Opposition in Parliament.

It is also expected that the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) will discuss the name of its Vice-Presidential nominee during their Parliamentary party executive meeting in the evening.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has also called for a meeting of leaders of political parties at the Parliament later in the evening to ensure a smooth transaction of business in the House.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start from Monday and will continue till August 11. (ANI)