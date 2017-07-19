China Joined Hands With Pakistan, Ready To Attack India, Says Mulayam In Lok Sabha
Samajwadi Party leader and former defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that China was ready to attack India in collaboration with Pakistan and asked the government to reverse its stand on the Tibet issue by supporting its independence.
Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha against the backdrop of tension between India and China, he asked the government to inform Parliament what it has done to meet any likely challenge from the neighbouring country.
He also claimed that Chinese military personnel have been seen in Pakistani military facilities in the Pak-occupied- Kashmir and China was also building roads there. It must be opposed at the diplomatic level, Yadav said.
"India is today facing a big danger from China. I have been cautioning central governments for many years. None of them paid adequate attention. China has joined hands with Pakistan. It has made full preparation to attack India.
"China is India's biggest opponent. What has the government done? In Kashmir, the Chinese army has allied with the Pak army," Yadav, known for his tough stand on China, said during the Zero Hour.
He also claimed that China had buried nuclear weapons in Pakistan to target India, adding that Indian intelligence agencies "would know better".
Without naming then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said the Congress stalwart made a "big mistake" on the Tibet issue and added that he had even then spoken against it. Tibetan leaders like Dalai Lama had always supported India, he said.
Time had come to support the independence of Tibet as it had been a traditional buffer between the two big nations and India should give maximum support to the Dalai Lama.
"China is our enemy, not Pakistan. Pakistan can do us no damage," he said.
It was India's responsibility to protect Bhutan and China was eyeing Nepal, he said.
He also spoke against massive amounts of Chinese goods finding a market in India.
Post a Comment
Pak's entire nuclear pgm is essentially a CHinese operation. So what Mulayam said is of no surprise.
Some useless idiots like Kulkarni are now urging India to join the BRI as a part of appeasing China. BRI is a debt trap and will ruin the countries that join it.
India should hold firm and not blink. Modi's strategy, so far is 100% correct. I hope he stays the course.
How come Mulaga knows all about this? Has he been briefed by the Chinese? By the way, what he has said here is stale news. Every Tom dick and Harry knows this.