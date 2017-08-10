The Newswire
10 August 2017 Last Updated at 11:09 am National

Chandigarh Stalking Case: BJP Chief's Son Vikas Barala, Friend to be Produced Before Court

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar, who were arrested on charges of trying to abduct an IAS officer's 29- year-old-daughter, will be produced before a local court here today.

The non-bailable charge of attempting to abduct under section 365 of the IPC and section 511, which relates to attempt to commit an offence punishable with life or other imprisonment, had also been pressed against the two.

This is the second time that Vikas and his friend Kumar have been arrested in the stalking case, which has triggered a nation-wide outrage and a spate of protests.

The two were earlier arrested on Saturday following the woman's complaint but released on bail as they had been booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The high profile case had brought again the issue of women's safety on centre-stage and also put the Haryana BJP in an uncomfortable position with opposition attacking it over the incident.

