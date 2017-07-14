The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
14 July 2017 Last Updated at 7:15 pm National

Centre Releases Rs 51.30 Crore As Flood Relief To Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi
Centre Releases Rs 51.30 Crore As Flood Relief To Arunachal Pradesh
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

The Centre has released advance grant-in-aid of Rs 51.30 crore to Arunachal Pradesh for rescue and relief operations on account of flash floods, a finance ministry statement said.

Due to heavy rains and floods in North East, department of expenditure in the Ministry of Finance has released Rs 51.30 crore as grant-in-aid to Arunachal Pradesh on the basis of recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission for relief necessitated by natural calamities to the state, the statement said.

This amount is being released in advance for rescue and relief operations required on account of flash floods, it added.

READ MORE IN:
Arunachal Pradesh Floods National
Next Story : Union Minister Athawale Says Everyone Has Right to Eat Beef, Punish Cow Vigilantes
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters