12 July 2017 National

CBI Raids Principal Commissioner Of IT Ranchi Over Corruption Case

NEW DELHI
The CBI today searched 23 locations in two cities in connection with an alleged corruption case against Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Ranchi, Tapas Kumar Dutta, and others, officials here said.

The searches were conducted in 18 locations in Kolkata and five in Ranchi, the CBI sources said.

The raids were related to an ongoing investigation of a case registered against Dutta, three other officials of the Income Tax Department and six private persons, including a chartered accountant, and unidentified others. The allegations include criminal conspiracy, taking illegal gratification and criminal misconduct, the sources said.

