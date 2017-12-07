The Newswire
CBI Raids Principal Commissioner Of IT Ranchi Over Corruption Case
NEW DELHI
File Photo: ANI Photo
The CBI today searched 23 locations in two cities in connection with an alleged corruption case against Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Ranchi, Tapas Kumar Dutta, and others, officials here said.
The searches were conducted in 18 locations in Kolkata and five in Ranchi, the CBI sources said.
The raids were related to an ongoing investigation of a case registered against Dutta, three other officials of the Income Tax Department and six private persons, including a chartered accountant, and unidentified others. The allegations include criminal conspiracy, taking illegal gratification and criminal misconduct, the sources said.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Jawans Killed After Pakistani Troops Ambush Patrol Party
- Shah, Modi Are Scared My Father, Me: Tejashwi
- Amarnath Attack: Hunt on For LeT Commander Abu Ismail
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Following India's Logic, Third Country's Army Could Enter Kashmir on Behalf of Pak, Says Chinese Media
- Hindus in Bengal Should Respond Like They Did in Gujarat, Says BJP MLA
- Amarnath Pilgrims Attack: God Gave Me Strength To Fight Terrorists, Says Bus Driver Salim Sheikh
- J&K: Seven Amarnath Pilgrims Killed By Militants, 19 Injured
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment