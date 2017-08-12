The Newswire
CBI Lodges FIR Against Housing Society For Collecting Donations In PM Modi's Name

New Delhi
The CBI has lodged an FIR against a group housing society for allegedly collecting donations in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CBI claimed in its FIR that the Faridabad-registered society, 'Narendra Modi Vichar Manch', has no links to Prime Minister Modi.

"The President of the organisation, J P Singh, along with unknown persons has been cheating people by demanding and collecting donations illegally and fraudulently by inducement and misusing the name of the Prime Minister of India," the FIR alleged.

Singh is maintaining website www.Nmvmindia.Org which displays a photo of Modi, it said.

"The website also carried the photograph of J P Singh in the capacity of the President of the said 'sanstha'," it alleged.

A case of criminal conspiracy and cheating has been registered against Singh and unidentified persons.

Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi CBI National
