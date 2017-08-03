The Newswire
03 August 2017

CBI Arrests GST Council Superintendent in Graft Case

New Delhi
CBI Arrests GST Council Superintendent in Graft Case
CBI Arrests GST Council Superintendent in Graft Case
A superintendent of the newly- established GST Council has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly receiving bribe through one of his close aides.

Monish Malhotra, the superintendent, and Manas Patra, the alleged middleman, were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last evening, an official said.

This could be the first instance of a GST Council official being arrested by the central investigating agency.

It is alleged that Patra, a tax consultant, on the instruction of Malhotra, who was earlier posted in the Central Excise, had collected illegal gratification from a number of private parties in the past few days, which was to be delivered to Malhotra yesterday.

