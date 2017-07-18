Cattle Sale Ban Intended to Animal Welfare: Govt

The ban on sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter was intended at the welfare of animals and tackling illegal sale and smuggling, the government has informed the Lok Sabha.

The draft notification for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules was notified on January 16, inviting within 30 days objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected.

"The basic purpose of the Rules was to ensure welfare of the animals and to ensure adequate facilities for housing, feeding, water supply, veterinary care, proper drainage etc in the cattle market and to remove the scope of illegal sale and smuggling of the cattle.

"No objections were received from state governments during this period. After final notification, some representations have been received," Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan said in a written reply to a question.

Last week, the Supreme Court had said the interim direction of the Madras high court staying the notification, will remain in force and would cover the entire country.