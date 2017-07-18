The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
18 July 2017 Last Updated at 7:25 pm National

Cattle Sale Ban Intended to Animal Welfare: Govt

New Delhi
Cattle Sale Ban Intended to Animal Welfare: Govt
File AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

The ban on sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter was intended at the welfare of animals and tackling illegal sale and smuggling, the government has informed the Lok Sabha.

The draft notification for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules was notified on January 16, inviting within 30 days objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The basic purpose of the Rules was to ensure welfare of the animals and to ensure adequate facilities for housing, feeding, water supply, veterinary care, proper drainage etc in the cattle market and to remove the scope of illegal sale and smuggling of the cattle.

"No objections were received from state governments during this period. After final notification, some representations have been received," Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan said in a written reply to a question.

Last week, the Supreme Court had said the interim direction of the Madras high court staying the notification, will remain in force and would cover the entire country.

READ MORE IN:
Ban On Cattle Trade Beef/Cows etc National
Next Story : Spot-Fixing: Muhammad Sami, Umar Akmal In Fix After Their Names Mentioned In Reports
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters