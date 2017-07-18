Cattle Sale Ban Intended to Animal Welfare: Govt
The ban on sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter was intended at the welfare of animals and tackling illegal sale and smuggling, the government has informed the Lok Sabha.
The draft notification for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules was notified on January 16, inviting within 30 days objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected.
"The basic purpose of the Rules was to ensure welfare of the animals and to ensure adequate facilities for housing, feeding, water supply, veterinary care, proper drainage etc in the cattle market and to remove the scope of illegal sale and smuggling of the cattle.
"No objections were received from state governments during this period. After final notification, some representations have been received," Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan said in a written reply to a question.
Last week, the Supreme Court had said the interim direction of the Madras high court staying the notification, will remain in force and would cover the entire country.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- BSP Supremo Mayawati Resigns From Rajya Sabha
- Chinese Media Rejects Pak Report
- Nine-Judge Bench To Decide If Privacy Is Fundamental Right
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Should 'Keep Calm' About India's Rise, Says Chinese Media
- Who Will Be NDA's Vice President Candidate? Decision Today
- Voting Ends: BJP Says Kovind Will Win Comfortably, Oppn Says Kumar Best Choice
- Congress Needs To Check 'Mental Balance', Says Shiv Sena For Nominating GopalKrishna Gandhi
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment