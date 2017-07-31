Calling Cows 'Gau Mata' Not Enough, We Must See How We Treat Them: Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh has said calling cows “Gau Mata” was not enough, “we must see how we treat them”.

Addressing a workshop regarding cow protection in Raipur on Sunday, Singh said: "Had we kept cows at home, people need not have carried them on trucks. We call cows 'Gau Mata' but we must see how we treat them."

Singh further said from now onwards we will inspect cow sheds and top-ten cowsheds will be provided with extra Rs 10 Lakh every year.

"We will deploy 10 ambulances to cater to cows and will initiate this from ten districts first, "Chhattisgarh CM.

The chief minister concluded saying that the suggestions obtained today will soon be implemented.

Earlier in May, amidst a crackdown on slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, Singh had said those who kill cows will be hanged.

"Pichle 15 salon main kuch nahi hua, lekin agar marega toh usko latka denge,"(Nothing has happened in last 15 years, but if it happens then the accused will be hanged) the Chief Minister said while speaking to some reporters, reported ANI.