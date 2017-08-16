Brinda Karat Bats for Legal Provision for Menstrual Leave

Senior CPI-M leader Brinda Karat has pitched for a legal provision for menstrual leave for women employees.

She said that an employer should be legally bound to give menstrual leave to women employees.



"There should be a provision legally for menstrual leave and the (woman) employee can decide whether she wants to avail it or not," Karat told PTI over the phone.



"Menstrual patterns differ, so it should be left to the employee," the party's politburo member said.



"The employer should be legally bound to give menstrual leave over and above the leave rights of all employees," Karat said.



The Kerala government last week said it would formulate a common stand on granting menstrual leave to its employees after considering various aspects of the issue.



"Women are suffering from various physical difficulties during the time of menstruation. Now, debates on period leave are coming up. Serious debates should happen on the matter considering menstruation as a biological process," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the state Assembly.

In July, a Mumbai-based digital media company announced a 'First Day of Period Leave' policy for all its women employees.



Following this, a leading media group in Kerala introduced period leave for women employees in its TV news channel.