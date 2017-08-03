Braid-Chopping Incidents: Now Delhi's Mother, Daughter Become Latest Victims

Another mysterious braid-chopping incident has come into light wherein a woman and her three daughters from Delhi's Mayapuri area became the latest victims.

Similar incidents were reported from a few other areas as well.

"I woke up around 3:00 am to go the washroom and when I came back I saw a chunk of my hair on the bed. I woke up my husband and found my daughters' hair chopped off too," the woman told ANI.

One of the daughters said that the police inquired them and had said that a narco-analysis will be done if necessary as they believe the family is making up the whole story.

Yesterday, the rumours of a witch chopping off braids of girls while they are asleep, led to the brutal lynching killing of an elderly woman in Agra.

The 62-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by villagers in Dauki region of Agra over the witch rumours.

The deceased, identified as Maan Devi, had woken early morning to relieve herself. However, due to darkness, she lost her way and reached the other nearby slum, where people presumed Maan Devi to be a witch and started thrashing her.

Devi's family told that while the woman shouted out her name and her identity, the people present there ignored it and continued hitting her.

Severely injured and bleeding, the woman was left to die by the mob.

The woman was then sent to hospital by the police and following primary treatment, she was discharged. However, on the way back, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is underway in the matter and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Recently, in many places including Delhi, NCR, Haryana and Agra, incidents of chopping off braids of women at night have come to fore.