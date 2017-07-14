The Newswire
14 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:57 am International

Border Standoff: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval To Visit China For BRICS NSA Meet

New Delhi
Border Standoff: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval To Visit China For BRICS NSA Meet
File Photo by Jitender Gupta/Outlook

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will visit China for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) National Security Agency (NSA) meet later this month.

During his visit, issues like counterpart with China and resolving the row at the Dokalam area in Sikkim will be discussed.

Earlier in the week, China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road.

Officials say that, India will look for a solution and will not compromise on the issue. (ANI)

