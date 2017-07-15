Rupa Ganguly Should Reveal How Many Times She Was Raped In Bengal, Says TMC Minister
West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay made a controversial statement on Friday when asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rupa Ganguly to reveal the number of times she had been raped in West Bengal before portraying a negative picture about the state.
Chattopadhyay's statement came after Ganguly dared those flattering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress Party to send their wives and daughters to Bengal to live for 15 days and survive without getting raped.
"First of all, she should say how many times she has been raped in Bengal. Before accusing anything or anyone, she should reveal this. Then only the truth behind her statement will be realized," he told ANI.
Chattopadhyay said a sane person cannot use such a language about her own state.
"Politics will be there, but over and above everything, Bengal is our motherland. If she wants to get some political mileage, she can say all this rubbish, but I don't think the people of the region will accept this language, because ultimately it is an insult of the people," he said.
Earlier, Ganguly said if women are able to survive in Bengal for 15 days without getting raped, then she would take back her statement.
"I dare all the parties, the ones who keep flattering the West Bengal Government and the Congress, to send their daughters, sisters-in-law, wives to Bengal, without taking any hospitality from Mamata Banerjee. If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me," Ganguly told ANI.
Commenting further on the West Bengal violence, Ganguly said democracy has died in the state.
"No government official does his work. If one does not have sources, he cannot get his work done," she said.
West Bengal seems to have become the centre of chaos and violence, with demand of a separate Gorkhaland by the Gorkhas, giving rise to Darjeeling unrest, and the recent Basirhat violence, where communal clashes broke over a social media post. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Is Bihar's 'Mahagathbandan' On Verge Of Split?
- Can This Graft Taint Cast A Shadow on Tejashwi's Political Career?
- $621.5 Bln Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- Myanmar Unlikely to Support India on Border Dispute with China: Chinese Media
- BJP Leader Rupa Ganguly Dares Women To Survive in Bengal for 15 Days Without Getting Raped
- Aggressive China Did Not Anticipate Strong Indian Response In Doklam, Says EU Vice-President
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment