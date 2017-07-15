Rupa Ganguly Should Reveal How Many Times She Was Raped In Bengal, Says TMC Minister

West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay made a controversial statement on Friday when asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rupa Ganguly to reveal the number of times she had been raped in West Bengal before portraying a negative picture about the state.

Chattopadhyay's statement came after Ganguly dared those flattering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress Party to send their wives and daughters to Bengal to live for 15 days and survive without getting raped.

"First of all, she should say how many times she has been raped in Bengal. Before accusing anything or anyone, she should reveal this. Then only the truth behind her statement will be realized," he told ANI.

Chattopadhyay said a sane person cannot use such a language about her own state.

"Politics will be there, but over and above everything, Bengal is our motherland. If she wants to get some political mileage, she can say all this rubbish, but I don't think the people of the region will accept this language, because ultimately it is an insult of the people," he said.

Earlier, Ganguly said if women are able to survive in Bengal for 15 days without getting raped, then she would take back her statement.

"I dare all the parties, the ones who keep flattering the West Bengal Government and the Congress, to send their daughters, sisters-in-law, wives to Bengal, without taking any hospitality from Mamata Banerjee. If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me," Ganguly told ANI.

Commenting further on the West Bengal violence, Ganguly said democracy has died in the state.

"No government official does his work. If one does not have sources, he cannot get his work done," she said.

West Bengal seems to have become the centre of chaos and violence, with demand of a separate Gorkhaland by the Gorkhas, giving rise to Darjeeling unrest, and the recent Basirhat violence, where communal clashes broke over a social media post. (ANI)