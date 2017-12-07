The Newswire
12 July 2017 Last Updated at 8:26 pm National

BJP Supports CBFC Decision on Documentary on Amartya Sen

Kolkata
File Photo

BJP today supported the Censor Board's decision on the documentary on Amartya Sen and said being a Nobel laureate doesn't give "anybody the license to say whatever he wants."

The planned release of the documentary 'The Argumentative Indian' for this weekend here has been stalled with Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC) regional office asking film maker Suman Ghosh to mute four words in the film including 'cow and 'Gujarat', 'Hindutva view of India' and 'Hindu India', uttered by the Nobel laureate.

"I support the decision of the Censor Board. They have done whatever they have felt is right. A lot of learned persons are there in the board and they must have taken the decision after considering all aspects," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.

"If you are a Nobel laureate it doesn't mean you have the license to say whatever you want to," Ghosh said.

In the documentary, Sen speaks of social choice theory, development economics, philosophy and the rise of right wing nationalism across the world including India. The film covers a span of 15 years (2002-2017) and is structured as a conversation between Sen and his student economist Kaushik Basu. 

