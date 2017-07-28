The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
28 July 2017 Last Updated at 10:35 am National

BJP State Office Allegedly Attacked by CPI-M In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram
BJP State Office Allegedly Attacked by CPI-M In Kerala
File Photo
BJP State Office Allegedly Attacked by CPI-M In Kerala
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

 A BJP state office was attacked allegedly by CPI(M) activists here early today.

Vehicles parked in the office complex were damaged in the attack as some men pelted stones, police said.

Local BJP workers have alleged that activists of CPI (M) were behind the attack.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.

BJP Kerala president Kummanom Rajasekharan was in the building during the incident, party sources said. Six cars including that of the state president were damaged, they added.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Kerala BJP CPI(M) Politics National
Next Story : No Plans To Make Aadhaar Mandatory For Booking Flight Tickets, Says Government
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters