A BJP state office was attacked allegedly by CPI(M) activists here early today.
Vehicles parked in the office complex were damaged in the attack as some men pelted stones, police said.
Local BJP workers have alleged that activists of CPI (M) were behind the attack.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.
BJP Kerala president Kummanom Rajasekharan was in the building during the incident, party sources said. Six cars including that of the state president were damaged, they added.
The Newswire
BJP State Office Allegedly Attacked by CPI-M In Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram
File Photo
A BJP state office was attacked allegedly by CPI(M) activists here early today.
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Nawaz Sharif Quits As Pakistan PM
- Nitish Kumar Wins Bihar Floor Test
- 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor's Abortion Plea Rejected By SC
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Sasikala Jail Bribery Case: D. Roopa Served Legal Notice By Transferred Karnataka DGP Demanding Apology
- Pervez Musharraf Says He 'Mulled The Use Of Nuclear Weapons Against India' in 2001
- ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Lalu Prasad, Family
- Tejashwi Ek Bahana Tha, Nitish ko BJP ki Godd Mein Jana Tha: RJD
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment