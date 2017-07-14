BJP Leader Rupa Ganguly Dares Women To Survive in Bengal for 15 Days Without Getting Raped

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rupa Ganguly, while commenting on the ongoing violence in West Bengal, on Friday dared those flattering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress to send their wives and daughters to Bengal to live for 15 days and survive without getting raped.

Ganguly said if they are able to survive here for 15 days without getting raped, then she would take back her statement.

"I dare all the parties, the ones who keep flattering the West Bengal Government and the Congress, to send their daughters, sisters-in-law, wives to Bengal, without taking any hospitality from Mamata Banerjee. If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me," Ganguly told ANI.

Commenting further on the West Bengal violence, Ganguly said democracy has died in the state.

"No Government official does his work. If one does not have sources, he cannot get his work done," she said.

West Bengal seems to have become the centre of chaos and violence, with demand of a separate Gorkhaland by the Gorkhas, giving rise to Darjeeling unrest, and the recent Basirhat violence, where communal clashes broke over a social media post. (ANI)