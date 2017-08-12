The Newswire
12 August 2017 National

BJP Chief Amit Shah Officially Invites Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Join NDA

New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah on Saturday announced that he has extended an invitation to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

This is the first official development between Nitish and the BJP, post the debacle last month, with Nitish Kumar resigning as the Bihar Chief Minister and breaking ties with the grand alliance and then forming the government with the saffron party.


In a tweet Saturday morning, Shah spoke about their meeting on Friday and that he invited Nitish to join BJP's national coalition.

This was their first in-person interaction since Nitish reconfigured his government in Bihar to include the BJP last month.

Shah earlier tweeted a snap from their meeting and posted, "Met Chief Minister of Bihar Shri @NitishKumar."


The Bihar Chief Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

Last month, BJP's mounting pressure on Nitish to oust then Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav from the Cabinet led to the departure of JD-U and RJD led 'mahagadhbandhan' government in Bihar with Nitish's resignation.

This came after the CBI registered a corruption case against RJD chief Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

Nitish, however, swore-in as the Bihar Chief Minister the very next day with Sushil Modi as his Deputy Chief Minister.

Reasoning out the whole drama, Nitish Kumar reiterated that he quit the 'grand alliance' in Bihar for the development of the state. (ANI)

Amit Shah Nitish Kumar Bihar NDA Government BJP JD(U) Politics Our Netas National
