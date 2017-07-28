The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
28 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:06 am National

Bhim Army Says Chandrasekhar Attacked In Jail, Seeks Probe

Saharanpur
Bhim Army Says Chandrasekhar Attacked In Jail, Seeks Probe
File Photo-GettyImages/Representational Image
Bhim Army Says Chandrasekhar Attacked In Jail, Seeks Probe
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The office-bearers of the Bhim Army gheraoed the office of the district magistrate alleging that the outfit's founder Chandrasekhar was assaulted inside a jail here.

They also submitted a memorandum to administrative officials yesterday and demanded necessary action and an unbiased investigation into their charges.

The mother of Bhim Army's district unit president Kamal Walia said if "innocent people" of the Dalit outfit were attacked they would not sit silent.

Advertisement opens in new window

The office-bearers sought an early resolution of the issue and warned of launching a stir if their demands were not met.

Chandrashekhar, a lawyer by profession, was arrested on June 8 by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie in connection with his alleged role in the violence in Saharanpur.

He had shot to limelight after holding a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against violence on Dalits in Saharanpur.

Earlier, two members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur for their alleged involvement in the Ramnagar caste violence on May 9 after a person was killed and several others were injured in a clash between Dalits and Thakurs at Shabbirpur village on May 5.

About a dozen police vehicles were set ablaze and 12 policemen were injured in subsequent violence on May 9.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Uttar Pradesh Bheem Army National
Next Story : BJP State Office Allegedly Attacked by CPI-M In Kerala
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters