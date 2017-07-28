Bhim Army Says Chandrasekhar Attacked In Jail, Seeks Probe

The office-bearers of the Bhim Army gheraoed the office of the district magistrate alleging that the outfit's founder Chandrasekhar was assaulted inside a jail here.

They also submitted a memorandum to administrative officials yesterday and demanded necessary action and an unbiased investigation into their charges.

The mother of Bhim Army's district unit president Kamal Walia said if "innocent people" of the Dalit outfit were attacked they would not sit silent.

The office-bearers sought an early resolution of the issue and warned of launching a stir if their demands were not met.

Chandrashekhar, a lawyer by profession, was arrested on June 8 by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie in connection with his alleged role in the violence in Saharanpur.

He had shot to limelight after holding a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against violence on Dalits in Saharanpur.

Earlier, two members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur for their alleged involvement in the Ramnagar caste violence on May 9 after a person was killed and several others were injured in a clash between Dalits and Thakurs at Shabbirpur village on May 5.

About a dozen police vehicles were set ablaze and 12 policemen were injured in subsequent violence on May 9.