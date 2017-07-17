Bhandari Body Brought To Sikkim, Funeral On July 19
The mortal remains of former Sikkim chief minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari was today brought to Sikkim from Delhi, where he died on Sunday.
His mortal remains arrived at Bagdogra airport this afternoon. It will be brought to his residence at Primula Cottage at Church Road here in the evening, his family sources said.
The funeral will be held at Ranipool here on July 19, which has been declared a state holiday as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.
Sikkim government has announced state mourning from July 17 to July 23 during which the national flag will be flown at half mast at all institutions, official sources said.
Bhandari was the second chief minister after L D Kazi to hold the reins of the fledgling state which officially became a part of the Indian Union in 1975. One of the longest serving chief ministers of the tiny Himalyan state, he had assumed office for the first time in 1979 on a Janata Parishad ticket and then again in 1984 and 1989 on a Sikkim Sangram Parishad ticket.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Can't Give More Chances To Deposit Old Notes: Govt To SC
- Voting Ends, All Eyes On Counting Day July 20
- Suspected LeT Militant From UP Held From Mumbai Airport
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- $621.5 Billion Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Liquor Ban In Bihar Hits TB Diagnosis: Reports
- Rupa Ganguly Should Reveal How Many Times She Was Raped In Bengal, Says TMC Minister
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment