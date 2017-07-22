BCCI Announces Rs 50 Lakh Cash Reward To Each Player Of Indian Women's Cricket Team
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh to each player of the Indian women's cricket team for their tremendous performance in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2017.
The board also declared that the support staff will be given cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each.
Earlier, the Mithali Raj-led side booked their place in the finals of the 50-over pinnacle event for the second time with a dramatic 36-run victory over the defending champions and six-time winner Australia at Derby on Thursday.
All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 20 fours and seven sixes in her unbeaten knock of 171 runs as India posted a daunting score of 281/4 in 42 overs.
Nineteen-year-old spinner Deepti Sharma, pacers Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey then led the spirited show on the field before the champions were bundled out for 245 in 40.1 overs.
Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets while Goswami and Pandey both picked two wickets each.
India will now aim to clinch their maiden Women's World Cup title when they take on hosts England at The Lord's on Sunday. (ANI)
