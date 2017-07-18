Average Age For Marriage In Rural And Urban India Gone Up, Says Govt
The average age for marriage in rural and urban India has gone up in the last ten years, the Lok Sabha was informed today.
The overall median age for men was 22 years in 2001 while in 2011, it increased marginally to 22.8 years, Minister of State for Home Minister Hansraj G Ahir said in a written reply.
For women, the overall median age for women during the same period increased from 18.4 years to 19.2 years, according to 2011 Census data.
The median age is also higher among those with higher education levels.
"Among graduates and above, the median age at marriage is 24.6 years in comparison to 19.6 years for illiterates," he said.
Breaking down the data further, he said in rural areas, during the 2001 Census, the median age for men went up from 21.5 in 2001 to 22 in 2011. For women, it rose from 18.1 years in 2001 to 18.9 years in 2011.
In urban men, the median age for marriage was 23.9 years in 2001, which rose to 24.5 years in 2011. For women, this age went up to 19.9 years from the 2001 census data of 19.3 years.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- BSP Supremo Mayawati Resigns From Rajya Sabha
- Chinese Media Rejects Pak Report
- Nine-Judge Bench To Decide If Privacy Is Fundamental Right
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Should 'Keep Calm' About India's Rise, Says Chinese Media
- Who Will Be NDA's Vice President Candidate? Decision Today
- Voting Ends: BJP Says Kovind Will Win Comfortably, Oppn Says Kumar Best Choice
- Congress Needs To Check 'Mental Balance', Says Shiv Sena For Nominating GopalKrishna Gandhi
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment