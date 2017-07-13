Avenge Amaranth Attack in 15 Days, Bajrang Dal Tells Centre, Warns of Consequences

The Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday has set a deadline for the Centre to take revenge for the Amarnath attack.



The VHP and The Bajrang Dal asserted that if the Central government fails to take revenge in 15 days, they will take law in their hands.

"Would like to say to government, if revenge for Amarnath attack does not happen in 15 days, will have to take law in our hands to protect pilgrims," said Govind Prashar of Bajrang Dal.

As many as seven people were killed and fifteen others injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying 17 pilgrims from Baltal to Mir Bazar around 8.20 p.m. on Monday night. (ANI)