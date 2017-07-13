The Newswire
Avenge Amaranth Attack in 15 Days, Bajrang Dal Tells Centre, Warns of Consequences
Agra(Uttar Pradesh)
File-PTI Photo
The Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday has set a deadline for the Centre to take revenge for the Amarnath attack.
The VHP and The Bajrang Dal asserted that if the Central government fails to take revenge in 15 days, they will take law in their hands.
"Would like to say to government, if revenge for Amarnath attack does not happen in 15 days, will have to take law in our hands to protect pilgrims," said Govind Prashar of Bajrang Dal.
Advertisement opens in new window
As many as seven people were killed and fifteen others injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying 17 pilgrims from Baltal to Mir Bazar around 8.20 p.m. on Monday night. (ANI)
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Govt Calls For An All-Party Meet
- Man Thrashed For Carrying 'Beef' In Nagpur, 4 Detained
- NGT Declares ‘No-Development Zone’ Near Ganga
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Myanmar Unlikely to Support India on Border Dispute with China: Chinese Media
- CBI Recovers Rs 3.5 Crore Cash, 5 Kg Gold From Income Tax Official's Residence
- Gorkhaland Demand Is 'Well-Deserved', Says Subramanian Swamy
- Kerala: Dileep Developed Grudge Against Actress for Revealing His Private Life to His Former Wife
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment