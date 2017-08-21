The Newswire
21 August 2017

Assam Floods: 13 People Dead, 393 Villages Badly Affected in Morigaon District

Morigaon(Assam)
File-PTI Photo
Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in state Assam as 13 people were declared dead in the Morigaon district, while 393 villages were badly affected by the downpour.

Following this, the death toll due to floods increased to 148 on Sunday with three more deaths reported from Laharighat in Morigaon, Bilasipara in Dhubri and Bokakhat in the Golaghat district.

The locals informed that their houses were flooded and it was impossible to live inside them. They were forced to stay outside in tents.

A local further stated that they have not received any help from the government even after a month's despair.

On August 18, Governor Banwarilal Purohit apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the flood situation and sought a second central team to visit the state to assess the damage caused by the deluge.

Assam Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also met Prime Minister Modi and requested him to find solution to the problem of floods.

Over 1.18 lakh hectares of farm land are under water, while large swathes of agricultural land covering nearly four lakh hectares are still submerged.

A total of 51,192 people have been evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Army and the police since the flood hit the state. (ANI)

