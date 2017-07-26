Assam Flood Situation Improves But Death Toll Rises to 77

With most of the rivers in Assam flowing below the danger mark, the overall flood situation in the state saw a marked improvement today but the death toll rose to 77 after a person was reportedly washed away in Hojai.



Currently, a population of 23,118 is still affected by this wave of floods in nine districts, according to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).



Around 4,716 inmates are housed in 19 relief camps.



Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia today apprised a seven-member inter-ministerial Central team, on the prevailing floods and measures taken by the state government to deal with the situation.



The Central team headed by Union Home Ministry's Joint Secretary V Shashanka Sekhar, arrived here today to assess the recent flood situation and erosion affected areas of the state.



The Chief Secretary highlighted the need to strengthen the 5000 km long embankments, improve road communication and to chalk out a permanent solution to the flood and erosion problems in the state, official sources said.



Pipersenia also referred to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's recent meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi where he submitted a memorandum highlighting the flood and erosion situation in the state and sought Centre's intervention for mitigating the situation.



This is for the first time an inter-ministerial Central team is visiting the state in the midst of flood to assess the damage which signifies the urgent follow up action taken by the Centre, the sources said.



The Central team comprising officials from different ministries including Home Affairs, Water Resources, Finance, Expenditure, Road Transport and Highways, Rural Development, NITI Aayog, Agriculture and Cooperation will inspect flood and erosion affected areas of Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Barpeta, Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi, and also meet officials of the respective district administrations.