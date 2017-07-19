Asian Champion Shot-Putter Manpreet Kaur Fails Dope Test, Concludes NADA

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has concluded that India’s leading shot putter and gold medallist Manpreet Kaur has been tested positive for doping. Kaur, a former World No. 1 shot putter, is the Asian Championships Gold Medallist

She has failed a dope test for the stimulant Dimethylbutylamine.

Kaur failed an in-competition test conducted during the Federation Cup in Patiala from June 1-4. This is for the first time an Indian athlete has been tested positive for this particular drug.

Kaur has qualified for next month’s World Athletics Championships in London. Since the stimulant comes under the unspecified category of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), she will not be debarred from competing in the global meet. But India will lose the gold medal she won in Bhubaneswar if her confirmatory urine sample 'B' test also returns positive.

"Manpreet has tested positive in a test conducted during the Federation Cup in June. Her urine sample has been found to have stimulant dimethylbutylamine," an Athletics Federation of India official told PTI.

"We have been notified by NADA about this last night," he said. When contacted for a response, Manpreet's coach Karamjeet, who is also her husband, said, "we have not yet been told about anything."

According to sources, this is the first time that an athlete has been caught for using dimethylbutylamine, which is structurally related to methylhexanamine, a stimulant which was found to have been used by several sporstpersons just before the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

"We have not thought about it (about her World Championships participation). But we cannot lose our face on that big stage. We have to figure out about that," the AFI official added.

Manpreet had set a national record in the first leg of the Asian Grand Prix meet in Jinhua (China) with a throw of 18.86m which fetched her a gold as well as a World Championships berth.

Later, she won a gold each in the Federation Cup, Asian Championships (July -9) and the National Inter-State Championships which concluded at Guntur yesterday.

However, she will have to appear before a NADA disciplinary panel for a hearing. If she is not able to prove her innocence, the national champion might lose the gold medal she won at the Asian meet held at Bhubaneswar from July 6-9.

In the Asian Grand Prix, held in China in April, the Indian had won a gold with a throw of 18.86 metres. It was better than the 17.75m qualifying mark for the global meet. Her outstanding performance also ranked her World No.1. In Bhubaneswar, it was a brilliant throw of 18.28m which won her the gold.