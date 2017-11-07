Arab States Say Qatar-US Agreement On Combating Terror Funding 'Insufficient'

An agreement between Qatar and the United States on combating terror funding is "insufficient", the four Arab states that imposed sanctions on the emirate have said in a joint statement.

The memorandum of understanding announced in Doha during a visit by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is "the result of pressure and repeated calls over the past years by the four states and their partners upon Qatar to stop supporting terrorism," said Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, yesterday.

"This step is insufficient," said the statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA, adding that the four states would "carefully monitor the seriousness of Qatari authorities in combating all forms of financing, supporting and harbouring terrorism."

The statement said commitments made by Qatari authorities "cannot be trusted," citing previous agreements that have allegedly not been honoured.

It called for "strict monitoring controls to ensure its (Doha's) seriousness in getting back to the natural and right path."

Tillerson and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani made the announcement at a joint news conference in Doha.

Tillerson said the agreement was built on decisions made at a Riyadh summit in May to "wipe terrorism from the face of the Earth".

"As a result of President Trump's very strong call, these commitments for action will begin immediately on a number of fronts."

Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar was the first country in the region to sign an agreement with Washington to counter terror funding and called on what he called the "siege" nations to follow suit and sign their own agreements with the US.

The statement by the four states said sanctions against Qatar would continue until Doha "commits to comprehensively implement the just demands, including confronting terrorism and establishing stability and security in the region.

The Trump Administration and Qatar signed an MoU to combat financing of terrorism, with the US describing it as a major step, amid the increased isolation of the besieged Gulf nation, pitted against four other American allies lined up against it.

"We worked out an arrangement with the Qataris separate from the Qatar feud. And this is something we're pretty proud of. That is the Qataris and the United States have signed a memo of understanding between the United States and Qatar on counter terrorism financing," the State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

This she hoped would pave the way for Qatar to go back into the good stead of the other four countries that cut off relations with them on the issue of terror financing.

"We know that all of those countries, as we talked about in Riyadh, share the concern about ISIS, the global terror network, and they recognise that we are all stronger when we are working together and coordinating in the fight against ISIS.

"So we believe that this memo of agreement between the United States and Qatar is a good first start to get that underway," Nauert said.

This new counter terrorism financing and funding initiative that the Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, was able to announce yesterday in the region with his Qatari counterpart is a good first place to start, she said.

"I think to highlight that the United States and Qatar have this agreement on terror financing sends a really good message to all of the nations that we can get to this agreement on this.

"We can get to an agreement that terror financing is a major issue and a major concern.

"So, I think that helps set a good example for the other nations that we hope that they will come to the table with us as well," Nauert said.

The state department spokesperson said she is not sure, at this point of time, if this could be extended to other countries as well.

"I'm not certain if this memorandum is going to be extended to the other nations. There could potentially be but I don't want to get ahead of the Secretary. I suppose there could be separate memorandums that would come of these conversations," she said.