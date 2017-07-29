The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
29 July 2017 Last Updated at 2:43 pm National

Apple Pays $2 Billion To Nokia To Settle Issues Over Violation Of Patents

NEW DELHI
Apple Pays $2 Billion To Nokia To Settle Issues Over Violation Of Patents
Apple Pays $2 Billion To Nokia To Settle Issues Over Violation Of Patents
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Tech giant Apple settled their existing issues over patents with Nokia by making a payment of USD two billion, indicating the iPhone maker's urge to avoid a controversy. The terms of the licensing deal, however, have not been revealed by any of the companies.

"We got upfront cash payment of EUR 1.7 billion from Apple, strengthening further our cash position. As said earlier, our plans is to provide more details on the intended use of cash in conjunction with our Q3 earnings," reads the official transcript of Nokia's quarterly earnings call with investors as reported by The Verge.

Advertisement opens in new window

The legal dispute started when Apple was charged with violating over a dozen patents of Nokia and its subsidiaries. Even though Apple has a licensing deal with Nokia since 2011, the issue began when Apple refused to sign a new deal and blamed Nokia for requesting unjust conditions for renewal.

The two companies arrived at a settlement in May, agreeing on new licensing terms and consenting to a joint effort to explore "future collaboration in digital health initiatives," as reported by The Verge. (ANI)

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (11 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi Apple/ iPad/ iPhone Nokia National
Next Story : Ousted Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to Chair Crucial Party Meet to Choose Successor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters