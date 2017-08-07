The Newswire
09 July 2017 Last Updated at 2:44 pm International

Anti-Globalisation Activists Riot Against G20 Summit For Third Consecutive Night

Hamburg
Anti-Globalisation Activists Riot Against G20 Summit For Third Consecutive Night
Anti-globalisation activists have rioted for a third consecutive night in Hamburg even after Group of 20 leaders had already left the northern Germany city.

Police used water cannon trucks again early Sunday against rioters attacking them with iron rods and pavement blocks. They arrested 144 protesters and temporarily detained another 144 persons.

More than 200 officers have been injured in the violence since Thursday. The number of injured protesters wasn't clear.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel condemned the violence, saying "Germany's reputation is severely affected internationally by the events in Hamburg."

Gabriel told Bild am Sonntag paper that a Europe-wide investigative team should search for suspects.

The overwhelming majority of the tens of thousands who took to the streets peacefully protested against the G-20 summit.

Hamburg G-Summits Protests International
