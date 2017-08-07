Anti-Globalisation Activists Riot Against G20 Summit For Third Consecutive Night
Anti-globalisation activists have rioted for a third consecutive night in Hamburg even after Group of 20 leaders had already left the northern Germany city.
Police used water cannon trucks again early Sunday against rioters attacking them with iron rods and pavement blocks. They arrested 144 protesters and temporarily detained another 144 persons.
More than 200 officers have been injured in the violence since Thursday. The number of injured protesters wasn't clear.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel condemned the violence, saying "Germany's reputation is severely affected internationally by the events in Hamburg."
Gabriel told Bild am Sonntag paper that a Europe-wide investigative team should search for suspects.
The overwhelming majority of the tens of thousands who took to the streets peacefully protested against the G-20 summit.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ‘We Broke The Black Economy And Its Shell Companies’
- Indian Army Ready For Long Haul In Dokalam
- Muslims Raise Money To Help Hindu Rebuild Gutted Shops
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment