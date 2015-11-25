The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
13 July 2017 Last Updated at 5:53 pm International

Another LeT Suspect in 26/11 Case Released On Bail in Pakistan

M Zulqernain / Lahore
Another LeT Suspect in 26/11 Case Released On Bail in Pakistan
A view of Taj Mahal hotel which was targeted during the 26/11 terror attack in 2008 in Mumbai.
File PTI Photo by Mitesh Bhuvad

Sufayan Zafar, a Lashkar-e-Taiba suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case, has been released on bail by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court due to 'lack of evidence' against him, a court official said today.

The prime suspect in the case, LeT operations commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, is already out on bail since April 2015.

"Former LeT militant Sufayan Zafar who was arrested last year for his alleged involvement in 26/11 attack has been freed on bail. The ATC which held the hearing at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi recently has granted Zafar bail as no evidence against him was found during investigation," a court official told PTI.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told the court that it had found 'no evidence' against Zafar during investigation therefore his involvement in the case cannot be established, the official said.

Zafar is accused of providing Rs 3.98 million to co- accused Shahid Jameel Riaz prior to the attack.

He also deposited Rs 14,800 to the bank account of his brother (another suspect in the case).

He was declared a proclaimed offender in the Mumbai attack case in 2009. He was arrested in August last year from his hideout in Kyber-Pakhtaunkhawa province.

A resident of Gujrawala district of Punjab, some 80km from Lahore, Zafar was among 21 other (absconding) suspects wanted in this high-profile case.

Six other suspects in the case -- Abdul Wajid, Mazhar Iqbal, Hammad Amin Sadiq, Shahid Jameel Riaz, Jamil Ahmed and Younus Anjum -- have been lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiyala Jail since 2009 for abetment to murder, attempted murder, planning and executing the Mumbai attack.

A total of 166 people were killed in the attack carried out by 10 LeT men. Nine terrorists who carried out the attack were killed while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and later executed in 2012 in Pune.

READ MORE IN:
India Pakistan 26/11: Terror In Mumbai Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistan: Terrorism In Indo-Pak International
Next Story : Brexit Begins As UK Publishes Bill to Repeal EU Law
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters