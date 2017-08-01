Another Blow for Snapdeal as Technology, Product and Engineering Heads Resign

After the announcement of major layoff with an agenda to cut down 80 percent of its employee strength in the company, Snapdeal on Tuesday witnessed exit from many senior members from technology, product and engineering division.

Vice President product, Pradeep Desai; Vice President, engineering, Viraj Chatterjee and head of IT, Gaurav Gupta are some of the first names to have exited the company.

Yesterday, Business head of FMCG, Digvijay Ghosh and Business head of general merchandise, Rahul Jain of Snapdeal had resigned. It is contemplated that many more from the product, IT and engineering division are to follow.

Earlier on Monday, Snapdeal revealed that it is facilitating a major layoff in the company. It reported the departure of 1000 out of 1200 employees from the company after the merger deal failed with Flipkart. (ANI)