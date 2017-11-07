Angelo Mathews Steps Down As Sri Lanka Skipper
Angelo Mathews has stepped down as Sri Lanka skipper from all three formats of the game.
This announcement from Mathews comes after Sri Lanka's shocking 2-3 ODI series loss to Zimbabwe.
Mathews, who had admitted that the unexpected home series loss to Zimbabwe was "one of the lowest points" of his career and said in its aftermath that he would discuss his captaincy future with the SLC selectors, conveyed his decision to the selectors on Tuesday, reports ESPNcricinfo.
"It's one of the lowest points in my career, and a hard one to swallow," Mathews had said.
The all-rounder, who took the reins at the age of 25 in 2013, led Sri Lanka in 34 Tests, 98 ODIs and 12 T20Is.
The highlight of Mathews' captaincy was the national side whitewashing Australia 3-0 in a Test series last year.
Under Mathews, Sri Lanka have won an away Test series against England, and a home Test series against Australia. However, their performance in limited-overs cricket has been dismal since the 2015 World Cup.
The Lankan Tigers defeated Ireland and West Indies under Mathews, but lost home series against Pakistan, Australia and now Zimbabwe.
(ANI)
