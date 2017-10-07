Anantnag Attack 'Most Reprehensible Act', Should Add Determination To Eliminate Terrorism: Arun Jaitley

Terming the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir as the most reprehensible act, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today said the incident should add to India's determination to eliminate terrorism.

The defence minister also conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack in Anantnag district of south Kashmir tonight.

Terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra is the most reprehensible act. My condolences to the bereaved families.(1/2) July 10, 2017

This incident should add to our determination to eliminate terrorism. (2/2) — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) July 10, 2017

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, five of them women, were killed in the militant attack that took place around 8.20 pm.

The militants attacked an armoured car of the police. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, an official said.

A bus carrying yatris was on the highway when the incident occurred. In the firing by militants, seven people were killed and as many injured, the official said.