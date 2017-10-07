The Newswire
10 July 2017

Anantnag Attack 'Most Reprehensible Act', Should Add Determination To Eliminate Terrorism: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi
Terming the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir as the most reprehensible act, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today said the incident should add to India's determination to eliminate terrorism.

The defence minister also conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack in Anantnag district of south Kashmir tonight.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, five of them women, were killed in the militant attack that took place around 8.20 pm.

The militants attacked an armoured car of the police. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, an official said.

A bus carrying yatris was on the highway when the incident occurred. In the firing by militants, seven people were killed and as many injured, the official said.

