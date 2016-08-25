Amarnath Terror Attack: Mehbooba Meets Rajnath to Discuss Kashmir Situation
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the law and order situation in the state and security to Amarnath pilgrims, officials said.
During the meeting that lasted about half-an-hour, the chief minister apprised the home minister about the steps taken to maintain peace in the Kashmir Valley.
Steps taken to ensure the security of Amarnath pilgrims were also discussed, officials said.
Seven pilgrims were killed by militants in Anantnag district while returning from the Amarnath cave shrine on Monday.
Security agencies engaged in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir have been told to implement security plans with full vigour, officials said.
So far, more than 1.86 lakh pilgrims have visited the high altitude Himalayan shrine.
As many as 21,000 paramilitary personnel in addition to state police forces and two battalions of Army have been deployed for security of the pilgrimage routes.
The number of paramilitary personnel deployed this year is 9,500 more than last year.
Four districts of the state -- Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag -- have been on the boil since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016.
The unrest has resumed since the April 9 bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.
