The Newswire
Amarnath Terror Attack: Internet Services Restored In J&K
Jammu
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image
Internet services, which were suspended in Jammu region after a terror attack in which seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed, were restored today after 36 hours.
"Internet services have been resorted at 1 PM today", a senior police officer said.
It was suspended at 10 PM on Monday as a precautionary measure following the terror strike.
Terrorists killed seven pilgrims and injured 19 as they targeted a bus in the district.
