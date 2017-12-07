The Newswire
12 July 2017 National

Amarnath Terror Attack: Internet Services Restored In J&K

Jammu
Amarnath Terror Attack: Internet Services Restored In J&K
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

Internet services, which were suspended in Jammu region after a terror attack in which seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed, were restored today after 36 hours.

"Internet services have been resorted at 1 PM today", a senior police officer said.

It was suspended at 10 PM on Monday as a precautionary measure following the terror strike.

Terrorists killed seven pilgrims and injured 19 as they targeted a bus in the district.

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Internet J&K: Amarnath Shrine & Yatra National
